Jackie Chan says 'Rush Hour 4' is in works

December 09, 2022 01:10 pm | Updated 02:07 pm IST

During his appearance at the Red Sea Film Festival, Jackie Chan said that he is currently in talks for ‘Rush Hour 4’ and that he was going to meet with the film's director that evening to discuss the script

ANI

Jackie Chan and Chris Tucker | Photo Credit: @christucker/Instagram

Actor Jackie Chan recently made a rare public appearance at the Red Sea Film Festival and teased a potential sequel with fans for the fourth Rush Hour movie.

According to Deadline, he told fans that he is currently in talks to make the next instalment of the franchise. "We're talking about part 4 right now," he told the festival crowd, adding that he was going to meet with the film's director that evening to discuss the script.

ADVERTISEMENT

As per the outlet, he did not identify the said director. American filmmaker Brett Ratner directed all three previous instalments. Since 2014, Ratner hasn't directed a film and in November 2017, seven women, including actors Olivia Munn and Natasha Henstridge, accused the filmmaker of sexual harassment and misconduct. This caused Warner Bros. to sever all ties with the producer-director with whom they had a lucrative deal, as per Deadline.

Between 1998 and 2007 Chan starred in three Rush Hour films alongside comedian and actor Chris Tucker. The franchise follows a Hong Kong detective inspector who forms an unlikely relationship with a loudmouthed LAPD officer to solve a series of international crimes.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US