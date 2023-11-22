Jackie Chan, Ralph Macchio team up for new ‘Karate Kid’ film

November 22, 2023 03:20 pm | Updated 03:20 pm IST

Actors Jackie Chan and Ralph Macchio, who had previously starred in separate Karate Kid films that were released decades apart, are now teaming up for a new Karate Kid film.

The Sony Pictures film will be directed by Jonathan Entwistle and written by Rob Lieber. Produced by Karen Rosenfelt, the film will premiere in theaters on December 13, 2024.

While the plot details are kept under wraps, it’s expected that Macchio will reprise his role as Daniel LaRusso from the original Karate Kid film trilogy and Netflix’s Cobra Kai series, while Chan will get back into the shoes of Mr Han, a kung fu master who coached Jaden Smith’s Dre Parker in the 2010 remake.

It’s not confirmed if the events of Cobra Kai will factor into the upcoming film. Meanwhile, Chan and Macchio made an announcement video on YouTube to launch a global casting search for the film’s titular character.

On the other hand, Cobra Kai has been greenlit for its sixth and final season earlier this year. Watch the new Karate Kid film’s global casting search video:

