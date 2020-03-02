COVID-19 | Jackie Chan clarifies that he’s not infected by virus, thanks fans for sending him face masks

02 March 2020 16:13 IST

The Hong Kong actor is shooting for ‘The Iron Mask’ with Hollywood star Arnold Schwarzenegger, and states that he’s not under quarantine

With the world reeling from the impact of the COVID-19, there continues to be growing concern among residents in several countries that are badly hit, including Hong Kong where over 100 people have been infected.

A rumour recently did the rounds that actor Jackie Chan had been infected by the COVID-19 and was under quarantine, with fans of the 65-year-old aghast at the news.

Quick to clarify, the global superstar addressed concerns on his website as well as social media about his health, confirming that he was healthy.

“Recently, my staff told be about the news that’s been circulating around the world, saying that I’ve been placed under quarantine for COVID-19. I’d like to take this opportunity to say ‘thank you’ for everybody’s concern! I’m safe and sound, and very healthy. Please don’t worry, I’m not in quarantine. I hope everyone stays safe and healthy too!”

The actor stated that he had received many messages from friends inquiring about his health, and that he had received some very special gifts from fans all over the world during this very difficult time.

“Thank you for the face masks,” he wrote, also adding, “Your thoughtfulness is well received! I’ve asked my lovely staff to donate your kindness through official organizations to those who need it most.”

The Rush Hour actor is currently filming for The Iron Mask, along with Hollywood star Arnold Schwarzenegger. The movie is set in the 18th century, and is a sequel to 2014’s Viy. The Iron Mask follows the exploits of cartographer Jonathan Green on a supernatural adventure from England to China.