‘Jack Reacher’ TV show ropes in Alan Ritchson to play lead role

The book series has been previously adapted into feature films, featuring Hollywood star Tom Cruise as the protagonist

Titans star Alan Ritchson is set to play the titular character in the upcoming Jack Reacher series set at Amazon Studios.

The show is based on Lee Child’s Jack Reacher book series, revolving around a U.S. Army veteran investigating suspicious activities that frequently put him in danger.

The first season of the series, written, executive produced and showrun by Nick Santora, is based on the first Jack Reacher novel, The Killing Floor, reported Variety.

The show hails from producers Amazon Studios, Skydance Television and Paramount Television Studios.

Jack Reacher has been previously adapted into feature films — Jack Reacher (2012) and Jack Reacher: Never Go Back (2016) — featuring Hollywood star Tom Cruise as the protagonist.