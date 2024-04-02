ADVERTISEMENT

Jack Champion, Sophia Lillis join the cast of Michael Dowse's 'Trap House'

April 02, 2024 01:08 pm | Updated 01:08 pm IST

The Dave Bautista starrer also stars Kate del Castillo, Tony Dalton, Whitney Peak and Bobby Cannavale

ANI

Jack Champion, Sophia Lillis | Photo Credit: @jackchampion and @sophialillis/Instagram

Actors Jack Champion, Sophia Lillis, Kate del Castillo, Tony Dalton, Whitney Peak and Bobby Cannavale have joined Dave Bautista in the action thriller Trap House, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

ADVERTISEMENT

The new action thriller follows an undercover DEA agent and his colleague in El Paso, Texas, as they play cat and mouse with a bunch of criminals who happen to be their rebellious teens thieving from a violent cartel and succeeding thanks to their parents' techniques and top-secret data.

Dave Bautista, Jason Momoa to star in 'Blue Beetle' director Angel Manuel Soto's next film

Inde Navarrette, Zaire Adams and Blu del Barrio are also on board the indie now in production as Bautista reteams with Final Score Producer Signature Films, an arm of U.K. indie distributor Signature Entertainment. Michael Dowse directs Trap House, which is based on a script by Fast & Furious creators Gary Scott Thompson and Tom O'Connor. Montreal-based Dowse has also directed FUBAR, It's 'll Gone Pete Tong, Take Me Home Tonight, and Goon.

Trap House is produced by Marc Goldberg, Sarah Gabriel, Michael Pruss and Rebecca Feuer. Ridley Scott is executive producing, along with Bautista, Jonathan Meisner and Todd Lundbohm. Bautista's production banner Dogbone and Signature developed Trap House after working together on Final Score, which starred Bautista and Pierce Brosnan. Signature Films also produced the Haley Bennett and Marisa Abela romantic tale She Is Love, and the Toni Collette and Anna Faris comedy The Estate.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US