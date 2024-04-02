Jack Champion, Sophia Lillis join the cast of Michael Dowse's 'Trap House'

April 02, 2024 01:08 pm | Updated 01:08 pm IST

Actors Jack Champion, Sophia Lillis, Kate del Castillo, Tony Dalton, Whitney Peak and Bobby Cannavale have joined Dave Bautista in the action thriller Trap House, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The new action thriller follows an undercover DEA agent and his colleague in El Paso, Texas, as they play cat and mouse with a bunch of criminals who happen to be their rebellious teens thieving from a violent cartel and succeeding thanks to their parents' techniques and top-secret data.

Inde Navarrette, Zaire Adams and Blu del Barrio are also on board the indie now in production as Bautista reteams with Final Score Producer Signature Films, an arm of U.K. indie distributor Signature Entertainment. Michael Dowse directs Trap House, which is based on a script by Fast & Furious creators Gary Scott Thompson and Tom O'Connor. Montreal-based Dowse has also directed FUBAR, It's 'll Gone Pete Tong, Take Me Home Tonight, and Goon.

Trap House is produced by Marc Goldberg, Sarah Gabriel, Michael Pruss and Rebecca Feuer. Ridley Scott is executive producing, along with Bautista, Jonathan Meisner and Todd Lundbohm. Bautista's production banner Dogbone and Signature developed Trap House after working together on Final Score, which starred Bautista and Pierce Brosnan. Signature Films also produced the Haley Bennett and Marisa Abela romantic tale She Is Love, and the Toni Collette and Anna Faris comedy The Estate.