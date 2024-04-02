GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Jack Champion, Sophia Lillis join the cast of Michael Dowse's 'Trap House'

The Dave Bautista starrer also stars Kate del Castillo, Tony Dalton, Whitney Peak and Bobby Cannavale

April 02, 2024 01:08 pm | Updated 01:08 pm IST

ANI
Jack Champion, Sophia Lillis

Jack Champion, Sophia Lillis | Photo Credit: @jackchampion and @sophialillis/Instagram

Actors Jack Champion, Sophia Lillis, Kate del Castillo, Tony Dalton, Whitney Peak and Bobby Cannavale have joined Dave Bautista in the action thriller Trap House, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The new action thriller follows an undercover DEA agent and his colleague in El Paso, Texas, as they play cat and mouse with a bunch of criminals who happen to be their rebellious teens thieving from a violent cartel and succeeding thanks to their parents' techniques and top-secret data.

Dave Bautista, Jason Momoa to star in 'Blue Beetle' director Angel Manuel Soto's next film

Inde Navarrette, Zaire Adams and Blu del Barrio are also on board the indie now in production as Bautista reteams with Final Score Producer Signature Films, an arm of U.K. indie distributor Signature Entertainment. Michael Dowse directs Trap House, which is based on a script by Fast & Furious creators Gary Scott Thompson and Tom O'Connor. Montreal-based Dowse has also directed FUBAR, It's 'll Gone Pete Tong, Take Me Home Tonight, and Goon.

Trap House is produced by Marc Goldberg, Sarah Gabriel, Michael Pruss and Rebecca Feuer. Ridley Scott is executive producing, along with Bautista, Jonathan Meisner and Todd Lundbohm. Bautista's production banner Dogbone and Signature developed Trap House after working together on Final Score, which starred Bautista and Pierce Brosnan. Signature Films also produced the Haley Bennett and Marisa Abela romantic tale She Is Love, and the Toni Collette and Anna Faris comedy The Estate.

Related Topics

English cinema / World cinema

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.