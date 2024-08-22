GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Jack Black and Paul Rudd in talks to star in new ‘Anaconda’ movie

Unlike the 1997 original, this new take is expected to take a different approach, leaning more towards comedy while still keeping the giant titular snake at the center of the story

Published - August 22, 2024 12:50 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Jack Black and Paul Rudd

Jack Black and Paul Rudd | Photo Credit: Jordan Strauss/ Vianney Le Caer

Jack Black and Paul Rudd are reportedly in early talks to star in a new Anaconda movie for Sony Pictures. While no deals have been finalized, the project is generating buzz due to the involvement of the comedic duo. The script has been penned by Tom Gormican and Kevin Etten, the writers behind The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, with Gormican set to direct. The film will be produced by Brad Fuller and Andrew Form under their Fully Formed banner.

Unlike the 1997 original, which was a thriller featuring Jennifer Lopez and Ice Cube, this new Anaconda is expected to take a different approach, leaning more towards comedy while still keeping the giant snake at the center of the story. The original film was a box office success, grossing $145 million worldwide, and became a defining moment for Lopez and Cube early in their careers.

Although the new version is not a direct remake, it promises to bring a fresh perspective to the creature feature genre. Talks are still ongoing, and sources indicate that deals are not yet close, but discussions have been active for some time. Further details are expected to emerge as negotiations progress.

This project follows Gormican’s recent success with Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F, which was well-received on Netflix.

