‘Jaane Jaan’ trailer: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Jaideep Ahlwat, and Vijay Varma star in Sujoy Ghosh’s chilling thriller

September 05, 2023 02:00 pm | Updated 02:00 pm IST

Netflix on Tuesday unveiled the trailer of its upcoming thriller film Jaane Jaan, starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Jaideep Ahlwat, and Vijay Varma. Directed by Sujoy Ghosh, the film is set to premiere on the streaming platform on September 21.

The two-minute trailer takes us to the chilly, pine-tree-covered town of Kalimpong where Maya (Kareena Kapoor Khan) seems to have killed someone in her house. “Maya, Naren (Jaideep Ahlawat) and Karan (Vijay Varma) navigate through a web of emotions and unforeseen circumstances as they cover up and uncover clues in a bid to outwit each other. Brace yourself for a journey that will evoke both love and thrill and keep you on the edge of your seat as you witness powerhouse performances, all through the lens of Sujoy Ghosh,” reads the description provided by the streamer.

At the trailer launch, Ghosh said that the film is very close to his heart. “The film sees a love story, a criminal investigation, a budding attraction, mastermind plotting, and the will to do anything for love. Essayed by my dream cast of Kareena, Jaideep and Vijay, all in roles so different from what they have been seen in before.”

Kareena, who is making her streaming debut, said she is excited as she’ll be seen in a gritty role in a thriller for the first time. “Jaane Jaan was a script that I had to say yes to the first time I heard of it. I have always told Sujoy the USP of this film is its cast and I had a superb time working with Jaideep and Vijay.”

Jaideep said that the role gave him a fresh look and offered him an opportunity to do something new. “Working with Sujoy was a dream come true, his directive lens helped me put my best foot forward. Sharing the screen space with Kareena Kapoor Khan, was truly amazing as she is a gem of a person. And of course, my good friend Vijay Varma, always a pleasure working with him! Our friendship goes way back since we were together in FTII as well,” he said.

An excited Vijay Varma said, “ I am playing a witty, charming and sharp police officer, a refreshing break from the baddies I’ve played before. The film is directed by an auteur known for thrillers; my co-actors are Kareena Kapoor Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat; and we got to shoot this in Kalimpong. Who will say no to this?”

Jaane Jaan is produced by 12th Street Entertainment and Northern Lights Films in association with Kross Pictures and Balaji Motion Pictures.