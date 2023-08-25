HamberMenu
‘Jaane Jaan’: Kareena Kapoor Khan’s streaming debut gets title, release date

Directed by Sujoy Ghosh and co-starring Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma, the film is an official Hindi adaptation of Keigo Higashino’s bestselling thriller novel ‘The Devotion of Suspect X’

August 25, 2023 12:39 pm | Updated 03:20 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Kareena Kapoor Khan in ‘Jaane Jaan’

Kareena Kapoor Khan in ‘Jaane Jaan’

Netflix India on Friday announced the title and release date of Sujoy Ghosh’s upcoming thriller starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma. The film, titled Jaane Jaan, will mark Kapoor Khan’s OTT debut.

Jaane Jaan is an official Hindi adaptation of Japanese author Keigo Higashino’s bestselling thriller novel The Devotion of Suspect X. The film’s story is set in Kalimpong in northern West Bengal.

Avik Mukhopadhyay (Pink, Sardar Udham) has shot the film.

Talking about the movie, Ghosh shared in a statement, “Jaane Jaan is based on the book which has been the love of my life for a long long time. From the day I read Devotion of Suspect X, I wanted to adapt it into a film. It was the most amazing love story I had ever read and today thanks to Kareena, Jaideep and Vijay that story is alive on screen. We all worked very hard to tell this story and hopefully the audience will love it as much as we do.”

Jaane Jaan is produced by 12th Street Entertainment, Northern Lights Films in association with Kross Pictures and Balaji Motion Pictures.

It will premiere on Netflix on September 21.

