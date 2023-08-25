ADVERTISEMENT

‘Jaane Jaan’: Kareena Kapoor Khan’s OTT debut gets title, release date

August 25, 2023 12:39 pm | Updated 12:39 pm IST

Directed by Sujoy Ghosh and co-starring Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma, the film is an official Hindi adaptation of Keigo Higashino’s bestselling thriller novel ‘Devotion of Suspect X’

The Hindu Bureau

Kareena Kapoor Khan in ‘Jaane Jaan’

Netflix India on Friday announced the title and release date of Sujoy Ghosh’s upcoming thriller starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma. The film, titled Jaane Jaan, will mark Kapoor Khan’s OTT debut.

Jaane Jaan is an official Hindi adaptation of Japanese author Keigo Higashino’s bestselling thriller novel Devotion of Suspect X. The film’s story is set in Kalimpong in northern West Bengal.

Avik Mukhopadhyay (Pink, Sardar Udham) has shot the film.

ALSO READ
Kareena Kapoor, Tabu, Kriti Sanon’s ‘The Crew’ to release in March 2024

Talking about the movie, Ghosh shared in a statement, “Jaane Jaan is based on the book which has been the love of my life for a long long time. From the day I read Devotion of Suspect X, I wanted to adapt it into a film. It was the most amazing love story I had ever read and today thanks to Kareena, Jaideep and Vijay that story is alive on screen. We all worked very hard to tell this story and hopefully the audience will love it as much as we do.”

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ALSO READ
Sara Ali Khan: I don’t associate myself as a royal

Jaane Jaan is produced by 12th Street Entertainment, Northern Lights Films in association with Kross Pictures and Balaji Motion Pictures.

It will premiere on Netflix on September 21.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US