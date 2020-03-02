Ivanka Trump thanks Bollywood actor Diljit Dosanjh for ‘taking her to the Taj Mahal’

Diljit Dosanjh’s photoshopped image on Twitter

02 March 2020 17:38 IST

The singer-actor had posted a photoshopped picture of himself with Ivanka Trump on social media, which earned a response from the daughter of the President of the United States

Ivanka Trump, who was in India last week along with husband Jared Kushner, US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump, has thanked singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh for “taking her to the Taj Mahal” after he posted a photoshopped image of them together on twitter.

Ms Trump had accompanied her father, US President Donald Trump, on his first official visit to India earlier last week. Her picture at the Taj Mahal was captioned: “The grandeur and beauty of the Taj Mahal is awe inspiring.”

Advertising

Advertising

The Good Newwz star, like many other Indians who were taken with Ivanka Trump during her visit, uploaded a picture on social media of himself with Ms Trump, captioning it, “Me and Ivanka. Piche hee pey aaee, kehndi Taj Mahal kana, Taj Mahal jana... Mai fer ley geya hor ki karda (She was after me to take her to Taj Mahal. I took her, what else could I do)?”

Ivanka, on her part, replied to Diljit, thanking him: “Thank you for taking me to the spectacular Taj Mahal, @diljitdosanjh! It was an experience I will never forget!”

The actor again replied to her message, saying, “Sado HUN SADO Mere ton ... Jehde Photoshop Keh Rahe c ..Aa Geya @ivankatrump Da Jawab EH DOSANJHANWALA BUGGE. (All of you who claimed that the picture was photoshopped, here I received her reply!).”

Ivanka Trump also shared some other hilarious memes and photoshopped pictures of herself by netizens on Twitter, and stated: “I appreciate the warmth of the Indian people. ...I made many new friends!!!"