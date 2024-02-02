It’s official: Vijay Devarakonda’s ‘Family Star’ to clash with Jr NTR’s ‘Devara: Part 1’

February 02, 2024 06:36 pm | Updated 06:36 pm IST

Vijay Devarakonda’s upcoming film Family Star has locked its release date. Directed by Parasuram Petla, the movie will hit the screens worldwide on April 5. Family Star will lock horns with Jr NTR’s Devara: Part 1 at the box office.

Family Star has Mrunal Thakur playing the female lead role. The film is Mrunal Thakur’s third venture in Telugu. The makers recently announced the film’s title through a glimpse video that showed Vijay as a family man who buys groceries and drops his kids off at school.

KU Mohanan is the cinematographer of the movie while Marthand K Venkatesh is the editor. AS Prakash has done the art direction. Family Star is produced by Dil Raju and Sirish.

Meanwhile, directed by Koratala Siva, Devara: Part 1 is set in the backdrop of the forgotten lands of Coastal India. The movie also stars Bollywood actors Saif Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor.

