It’s official: Dhanush to play the lead in Ilaiyaraaja biopic

November 10, 2023 03:00 pm | Updated 03:00 pm IST

And the news is finally out! A biopic on legendary musician Ilaiyaraaja has been announced and Dhanush will be essaying the role of the celebrated composer. Production banners Mercuri Movies and Connekkt Media are teaming up for a slate of films and the biopic is the first product of their collaboration.

According to an official statement from the makers, the untitled film will go on floors in October 2024 and will be slated for release around mid-2025. Ilaiyaraaja has previously composed music for Dhanush’s Adhu Oru Kana Kaalam directed by the late veteran filmmaker Balu Mahendra.

Raja also lent his voice to the ‘Maari’s Anandhi’ track from Maari 2which was written by Dhanush and composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja. Dhanush, earlier this year, sang the ‘Onnoda Nadandhaa’ track for Ilaiyaraaja’s Viduthalai - Part 1 album.

More details on the biopic are expected soon.