Vidyut Jammwal: ‘It’s not enough to have eight pack abs or strong shoulders’

He is no Zohan but Vidyut Jammwal is certainly not to be messed with. The actor, who turns 40 later this year, is trained in the martial art form of kalaripayattu; it made him the talk of the town last week.

Vidyut figured in a YouTube channel’s (The Richest) list of ‘10 People You Don’t Want To Mess With’. Others on the list included Bear Grylls, a Shaolin master, a 90-year-old ninjutsu exponent, men with biceps the size of a pyramid and who can double up as battering rams or choke you to death with a single poke (perhaps).

Vidyut Jammwal | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

And then there was Vladimir Putin, the Russian President.

Fighter extraordinaire

Vidyut does not mind the company of controversial names. His was the only Indian name on the list — just like it was a couple of years ago when the entertainment portal Looper curated a list of ‘Martial arts actors you don’t know about but should’ — and he is proud of it.

“Everybody on the list is unique, be it in terms of their physical, mental or other abilities. I’m a part of this elite group and I’m proud to represent the country. It is my greatest high,” he says, over the phone.

His line of work is not bereft of photogenic, hunky men who command significant social media following.

Vidyut Jammwal | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Known not to mince words, Vidyut is certain about what makes him stand apart from his peers. “For the kind of fitness I achieve, you have to acquire a lot of skills. It’s not enough to have eight pack abs or strong shoulders. You have to be a master of the marma (a body’s vital areas),” he adds.

Last seen in Commando 3, a franchise that he has successfully made his own, Vidyut has come to be synonymous with a particular move in the many hard-to-believe stunt sequences he executes: one that involves him jump through tiny spaces — be it through the window of a car, a pushcart or a rectangle-sized hole in a wall.

A poster for ‘Yaara’ | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Yaara, his next film directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Tigmanshu Dhulia, has action scenes but we so missed spotting his trademark in the trailer that we ask Vidyut, ‘Where is the jump?’

“I’m going through a chair in it. Did you not see?” he responds, a little bemused.

But Yaara is more than a jump here, a punch there and a few broken bones. For Vidyut, it is a film about friendship that has long eluded Bollywood storylines since Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara.

Tashkent Files Besides Yaara, Vidyut Jammwal has another film titled Khuda Haafiz that releases on Disney+ Hotstar on August 14. Directed by Faruk Kabir, the film features the actor, unsurprisingly, in an action avatar, but there is a difference. “I play the role of an engineer. So, I needed to un-train myself and learn to fight like someone who has no training in martial arts,” says Vidyut.

Featuring Shivaleeka Oberoi and Annu Kapoor among others, Khuda Haafiz is based on a story that filmmaker Kabir came across in a newspaper years ago. It follows the journey of a man who goes to a West Asian country in search of his wife after she is abducted by a sex-trafficking ring. The portions depicting West Asia were shot in Uzbekistan. “It is a clean country with an incredible view and locations. It is unfortunate that more people have not shot over there because the city of Tashkent holds much significance for our country,” he says.

“You get the action avatar but you also see this other side of me that people are not aware of,” he adds.

The Da Vinci code

Co-starring Shruti Haasan, Amit Sadh, Vijay Varma and Kenny Basumatary, Yaara is set to release on the digital streaming platform Zee5 on Friendship Day, July 30. Vidyut goes into an anecdote to explain why the film’s friendship aspect appealed to him.

“I grew up in a boarding school, grew up being a fighter. I have fought for my friends, for so many people. I still have friends from school drunk dial me at two or three in the morning, and they expect me to pick up the phone. I don’t disappoint them. It doesn’t matter if I’m already tucked into bed with a quilt. That is me, and that is who you will see in the film. It is a story about true friendship,” he says.

This is the actor’s second time working with Tigmanshu Dhulia; the first was in the Saif Ali Khan-starrer Bullett Raja (2013) in which he made a cameo appearance.

“The only reason I did that film was to make [Tigmanshu] admire some quality in me that he will believe in me as a leading man,” says Vidyut, who went into Bullett Raja on the back of a successful phase playing the antagonist in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil films, including the Vijay-starrer Thuppakki (2012).

Vidyut Jammwal | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Thuppakki still remains Vidyut’s last foray down South. Ask him about the long absence, and the actor says that it is not the “lack of a leading role offer” that has kept him away but a desire “to enjoy Bollywood” more.

He dishes another well-thought-out observation: “You know... Leonardo da Vinci, at one point, he would just paint. Then he would go sculpt, and sometime later, he would work on aerodynamics. There is a time for everything. I didn’t want to mix.”