It’s important to pause and look back, says Deepika Padukone

Deepika, you’ve often talked about how much you love challenges and how much you love being thrown into a new environment. What is the biggest challenge of being in this amazing environment?

I mean, just look at the view, look at this place! I haven’t stopped smiling since I came here, the energy is really high here. It’s just so good to be here, look at the platform and what it is (sic) cinema, how it brings people together from across the world – there couldn’t be a better time and place.

Have you had a star-struck moment yet?

Not yet, I don’t think it’ll happen here. I appreciate people’s work, but it just doesn’t excite me to that level.

So, Deepika, we had made in-roads into Cannes in terms of cinema. But this year we’ve got just one student film [Payal Kapadia’s Afternoon Clouds] showing in Cinefondation. Do you think we need to do something differently to have more of a cinema presence here?

I understand that Indian cinema has always stood for something or has always had a certain colour or visual content attached to it. But I feel that we need to focus a lot more on our writing because cultures are so different. And if we want people from other parts of the world to consume our films, the language needs to change. By that, I don’t mean the actual language but the stories and the tonalities, which need to be a little more inclusive of other cultures.

You were always a global actor but now you are doing films that are speaking to people who are not south Asian, our traditional markets. How do you want to leverage this platform?

As an actor, I want to be selfish and use this opportunity to be able to meet people – producers, directors, writers – and looking at doing films where they feel that I might be appropriate for the film, or something that I might be excited about. Just from a learning point of view, [I would like] to see what other actors are doing, to see the kind of films being made in various other languages. And then, of course, there is the L'Oréal angle for me, because beauty and fashion play such an important in films, in a certain sense. They help characters come alive, and this feels like everything coming together, from the point of cinema.

This is your tenth year of being an actor. Do you take stock that ‘I’ve come this far’, and it’s massive – you’re the highest paid actress in Hindi cinema, is that correct?

It has definitely been a very exciting and interesting journey considering I come from a different kind of background. Maybe people expected me to be an athlete, I don’t know. This is all I always wanted to do and there was no formal training as such, I’ve learnt more on the job. You know more than anyone else that there was also a bit of writing off at the start of my career and to be able to rise above all of that and just focus on my craft, enjoying the process while I’m at it – all of that has just been amazing. I went through a phase where I was like ‘never look back, just keep moving forward’. But in the last couple of months, I felt that I shouldn’t be so hard on myself. It is important sometimes to look back and appreciate some things you’ve done and pat yourself on the back, though still move forward. Pause for a little bit.

