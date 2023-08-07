ADVERTISEMENT

It’s a wrap for Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth’s ‘Lal Salaam’

August 07, 2023 04:47 pm | Updated 04:47 pm IST

Aishwarya Rajinikanth’s upcoming film will feature Rajinikanth in an extended cameo

The Hindu Bureau

A still from the launch function of ‘Lal Salaam’ | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

We had previously reported that Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth are teaming up for Aishwarya Rajinikanth’s upcoming film Lal Salaam. The shooting of the film, which features Rajinikanth in an extended cameo, has been completed.

Aishwarya took to Instagram to share the news.

Bankrolled by Lyca Productions, Lal Salaam will have music by AR Rahman. Interestingly, legendary cricketer Kapil Dev will also be seen in the film in a cameo role. With editing by Pravin Baaskar and cinematography by Vishnu Rangasamy, the film will have a theatrical release later this year.

