It’s a wrap for Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth’s ‘Lal Salaam’

August 07, 2023 04:47 pm | Updated 04:47 pm IST

We had previously reported that Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth are teaming up for Aishwarya Rajinikanth’s upcoming film Lal Salaam. The shooting of the film, which features Rajinikanth in an extended cameo, has been completed.

Aishwarya took to Instagram to share the news.

Bankrolled by Lyca Productions, Lal Salaam will have music by AR Rahman. Interestingly, legendary cricketer Kapil Dev will also be seen in the film in a cameo role. With editing by Pravin Baaskar and cinematography by Vishnu Rangasamy, the film will have a theatrical release later this year.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.