It’s a wrap for Vineeth Sreenivasan’s ‘Varshangalkku Shesham’

Indie artist Amrit Ramnath, son of veteran singer Bombay Jayashri, is turning composer for the film

December 20, 2023 04:24 pm | Updated 04:24 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Vineeth Srinivasan and the cast announcement of ‘Varshangalkku Shesham’

Vineeth Srinivasan and the cast announcement of ‘Varshangalkku Shesham’ | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement & Vineeth Sreenivasan/Facebook

We had previously reported that Hridayam maker Vineeth Srinivasan is helming a film titled Varshangalkku Shesham. Apart from Hridayam stars Pranav Mohanlal and Kalyani Priyadarshan, the film also features an ensemble cast that includes the director himself, Nivin Pauly and Dhyan Sreenivasan.

It’s now known that the film’s shooting has been wrapped up. The filmmaker took to Instagram to share the news.

With the post, the filmmaker also confirmed that the film’s first look will be out later this evening and Varshangalkku Shesham will be released in theatres in April 2024. Indie artist Amrit Ramnath, son of veteran singer Bombay Jayashri, is turning composer for the film.

Visakh Subramaniam has produced Varshangalkku Shesham under the Merryland Cinemas banner. Notably, Merryland had produced Hridayam as well.

