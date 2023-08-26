It’s a wrap for Vineeth Sreenivasan’s ‘Oru Jaathi Oru Jaathakam’

August 26, 2023 01:27 pm | Updated 01:27 pm IST

We had previously reported that Vineeth Sreenivasan and director M Mohanan are reuniting after Aravindante Athidhikal (2018) for a new film titled Oru Jaathi Oru Jaathakam. It’s now known that shooting of the film, which went on floors last month, has been wrapped up.

The director took to Instagram to share the news.

Produced by Maha Subair’s Varnachithra Films, the film is scripted by Godha-fame Rakesh Mantodi, who had earlier teamed up with Vineeth Sreenivasan for Thira. Oru Jaathi Oru Jaathakam also stars Sreenivasan, Aju Varghese, Nikhila Vimal, Babu Antony, Isha Talwar and Mridul Nair.

Viswajith Odukathil, who debuted as a cinematographer with the Vineeth Sreenivasan directorial Hridayam, is handling camera for Oru Jaathi Oru Jaathakam which features editing and music by Ranjan Abraham and Guna Balasubramanian respectively.