ADVERTISEMENT

It’s a wrap for Vijay Sethupathi - Rukmini Vasanth’s ‘VJS 51’

November 30, 2023 06:32 pm | Updated 06:32 pm IST

The makers took to social media to confirm the news and shared photos from the last day of the shoot which happened at the Batu Caves Murugan Temple in Malaysia

The Hindu Bureau

A still from the sets of ‘VJS 51’ | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

We had previously reported that Vijay Sethupathi is reuniting with director Arumuga Kumar after the 2018 black comedy Oru Nalla Naal Paathu Solren. The shooting of the untitled film, which will mark the Tamil debut of Kannada actor Rukmini Vasanth of Sapta Sagaradaache Ello fame, has been officially wrapped up. 

The makers took to social media to confirm the news and shared photos from the last day of the shoot which happened at the Batu Caves Murugan Temple in Malaysia. 

The post also confirmed that the film’s title and the first look will be revealed soon. The film also stars Yogi Babu, Babloo Prithiveeraj, Rajkumar and Divya Pillai

With music by Justin Prabhakaran, the film, tentatively titled VJS 51, is produced by the filmmaker’s home banner 7Cs Entertaintment. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US