It’s a wrap for Vijay - Lokesh Kanagaraj’s ‘Leo’

July 15, 2023 03:39 pm | Updated 03:40 pm IST

The film also stars Trisha, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun, Priya Anand, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Mansoor Ali Khan, Sandy, and Mysskin

The Hindu Bureau

Vijay and Lokesh Kanagaraj recreate the iconic pose from their 2021 film ‘Master’ | Photo Credit: @Dir_Lokesh/Twitter

Just a few days ago, Vijay wrapped up shooting for his portions in Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Leo. It’s now known that the film’s production has also been completed. The filmmaker took to Twitter to share the news.

Leo also stars Trisha, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun, Priya Anand, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Mansoor Ali Khan, Sandy, and Mysskin.

The film has cinematography by Manoj Paramahamsa, editing by Philomin Raj and dance choreography by Dinesh. Anirudh Ravichander is composing the music for the film, marking his third collaboration with Lokesh (after Master and Vikram) and his third with Vijay (after Kaththi and Master).

Produced by SS Lalit Kumar of Seven Screen Studio and co-produced by Jagadish Palanisamy, Leo is set for a release on October 19 this year.

