ADVERTISEMENT

It’s a wrap for Venkat Prabhu-Naga Chaitanya’s ‘Custody’

February 25, 2023 01:46 pm | Updated 01:55 pm IST

‘Custody’ marks the director’s Telugu debut and incidentally, it’s also the Telugu actor’s first Tamil film as the lead

The Hindu Bureau

First look poster of ‘Custody’ | Photo Credit: @vp_offl/Twitter

The makers of the Tamil-Telugu bilingual Custody have confirmed that the shooting for the film has been completed. The team shared a video to announce the shoot wrap and it featured the cast and crew of Custody.

Directed by Venkat Prabhu, the film stars Naga Chaitanya in the lead along with Arvind Swami and Krithi Shetty. Custody marks the director’s first foray into Telugu cinema and incidentally, it’s also the Telugu actor’s first Tamil film as the lead.

Custody, like the director’s previous projects, features an ensemble cast that includes Priyamani, R Sarathkumar, Vennela Kishore, Sampath Raj, Premji, Premi Vishwanath and Ramki. The film has music by Yuvan Shankar Raja and Ilaiyaraja. Produced by Srinivasaa Silver Screen, SR Kathir is handling the cinematography of Custody.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US