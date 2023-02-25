It’s a wrap for Venkat Prabhu-Naga Chaitanya’s ‘Custody’

February 25, 2023 01:46 pm | Updated 01:55 pm IST

The makers of the Tamil-Telugu bilingual Custody have confirmed that the shooting for the film has been completed. The team shared a video to announce the shoot wrap and it featured the cast and crew of Custody.

That was on hellava ride brother!! Cant wait to show what we have done to ur fans and our audience!!! #excited#CustodyOnMay12https://t.co/FoTgg8zNOZ — venkat prabhu (@vp_offl) February 24, 2023

Directed by Venkat Prabhu, the film stars Naga Chaitanya in the lead along with Arvind Swami and Krithi Shetty. Custody marks the director’s first foray into Telugu cinema and incidentally, it’s also the Telugu actor’s first Tamil film as the lead.

Custody, like the director’s previous projects, features an ensemble cast that includes Priyamani, R Sarathkumar, Vennela Kishore, Sampath Raj, Premji, Premi Vishwanath and Ramki. The film has music by Yuvan Shankar Raja and Ilaiyaraja. Produced by Srinivasaa Silver Screen, SR Kathir is handling the cinematography of Custody.