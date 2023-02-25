HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

It’s a wrap for Venkat Prabhu-Naga Chaitanya’s ‘Custody’

‘Custody’ marks the director’s Telugu debut and incidentally, it’s also the Telugu actor’s first Tamil film as the lead

February 25, 2023 01:46 pm | Updated 01:55 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
First look poster of ‘Custody’

First look poster of ‘Custody’ | Photo Credit: @vp_offl/Twitter

The makers of the Tamil-Telugu bilingual Custody have confirmed that the shooting for the film has been completed. The team shared a video to announce the shoot wrap and it featured the cast and crew of Custody.

Directed by Venkat Prabhu, the film stars Naga Chaitanya in the lead along with Arvind Swami and Krithi Shetty. Custody marks the director’s first foray into Telugu cinema and incidentally, it’s also the Telugu actor’s first Tamil film as the lead.

Custody, like the director’s previous projects, features an ensemble cast that includes Priyamani, R Sarathkumar, Vennela Kishore, Sampath Raj, Premji, Premi Vishwanath and Ramki. The film has music by Yuvan Shankar Raja and Ilaiyaraja. Produced by Srinivasaa Silver Screen, SR Kathir is handling the cinematography of Custody.

Related Topics

Indian cinema / Tamil cinema / Telugu cinema

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.