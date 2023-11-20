It’s a wrap for ‘Sureshinteyum Sumalathayudeyum Hridayahariyaya Pranayakatha’

November 20, 2023 05:15 pm | Updated 05:15 pm IST

We had previously reported that filmmaker Ratheesh Balakrishnan Poduval is working on a spin-off of his last directorial Nna Thaan Case Kodu and it’s titled Sureshinteyum Sumalathayudeyum Hridayahariyaya Pranayakatha. It’s now known that the shooting for the film has been wrapped up.

The director took to Instagram to share a photo from the sets of the film.

Rajesh Madhavan and Chithra who played Sureshan and Sumalatha in the 2022 film will be reprising their roles in the new film. Kunchacko Boban, the lead actor of Nna Thaan Case Kodu, will also be reprising his role of Kozhummal Rajeevan in the upcoming film.

Sureshinteyum Sumalathayudeyum Hridayahariyaya Pranayakatha, written by Ratheesh, is produced by Silver Bay Studios in association with Silver Bromide Pictures. With cinematography by Sabin Uralikandy and music by Dawn Vincent, debutant Akash Thomas is in charge of editing.

