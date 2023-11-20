ADVERTISEMENT

It’s a wrap for ‘Sureshinteyum Sumalathayudeyum Hridayahariyaya Pranayakatha’

November 20, 2023 05:15 pm | Updated 05:15 pm IST

Kunchacko Boban, the lead actor of ‘Nna Thaan Case Kodu’, will also be reprising his role of Kozhummal Rajeevan in the upcoming film

The Hindu Bureau

(L-R) Rajesh Madhavan, Ratheesh Balakrishnan Poduval and Chithra | Photo Credit: @chithra_ummus/Instagram

We had previously reported that filmmaker Ratheesh Balakrishnan Poduval is working on a spin-off of his last directorial Nna Thaan Case Kodu and it’s titled Sureshinteyum Sumalathayudeyum Hridayahariyaya Pranayakatha. It’s now known that the shooting for the film has been wrapped up.

ALSO READ
Kunchacko Boban joins cast of ‘Sureshinteyum Sumalathayudeyum Hridayahariyaya Pranayakatha’

The director took to Instagram to share a photo from the sets of the film.

ALSO READ
Kerala State Award Win for ‘Nna Thaan Case Kodu’ came while Ratheesh was working on its spin-off

Rajesh Madhavan and Chithra who played Sureshan and Sumalatha in the 2022 film will be reprising their roles in the new film. Kunchacko Boban, the lead actor of Nna Thaan Case Kodu, will also be reprising his role of Kozhummal Rajeevan in the upcoming film.

Sureshinteyum Sumalathayudeyum Hridayahariyaya Pranayakatha, written by Ratheesh, is produced by Silver Bay Studios in association with Silver Bromide Pictures. With cinematography by Sabin Uralikandy and music by Dawn Vincent, debutant Akash Thomas is in charge of editing.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US