It’s a wrap for Suresh Gopi and Anupama Parameswaran’s ‘JSK’

November 09, 2023 04:05 pm | Updated 04:05 pm IST

Featuring Suresh Gopi as a lawyer, the film marks Anupama’s return to Malayalam cinema after 2020’s ‘Maniyarayile Ashokan’

The Hindu Bureau

From the sets of ‘JSK’ | Photo Credit: @praveen.nair.k3/Facebook

Actors Suresh Gopi and Anupama Parameswaran are starring in a legal thriller titled Janaki v/s State of Kerala (JSK). It’s now known that the film, directed by Pravin Narayanan, has been wrapped up. 

Pravin took to Facebook to announce the news and also share photos from the last day at the film’s set. He captioned the post as, “After all the hardwork, blood, sweat, pain, injuries and lot of experiences in the last one year, not just from me but from the entire team who belong to Janaki v/s State of Kerala. Pack up day.”

Featuring Suresh Gopi as a lawyer, the film marks Anupama’s return to Malayalam cinema after 2020’s Maniyarayile Ashokan. JSK also stars Suresh Gopi’s younger son Madhav Suresh, Shruti Ramachandran, Divya Pillai, Askar Ali, Baiju Santhosh, Kottayam Ramesh, and Shoby Thilkan. 

Produced by Cosmos Entertainments, the film’s cinematography is by Renadive while music and editing are by Girish Narayanan and Samjith Mohammed respectively. Watch the film’s teaser here:

