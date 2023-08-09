ADVERTISEMENT

It’s a wrap for Suraj Venjaramoodu’s ‘Madhuvidhu’

August 09, 2023 06:10 pm | Updated 06:10 pm IST

The series is produced by the filmmaker under his home banner Nithin Renji Panicker Productions

The Hindu Bureau

Suraj Venjaramoodu | Photo Credit: PTI

ALSO READ
Siddique, a hitmaker who set humour standards for a generation

Director Nithin Renji Panicker’s upcoming Disney+Hotstar series, Madhuvidhu, starring Suraj Venjaramoodu, has completed production. The filmmaker took to Instagram to share the update.

The series is produced by the filmmaker under his home banner Nithin Renji Panicker Productions. Madhuvidhu stars an ensemble cast that includes Shwetha Menon, Kalabhavan Shajon, Prashant Alexander, Grace Antony, Kani Kasumi, Niranjana Anoop, Alfie Panjikaran, Ammu Abhirami.

The series will mark the second Malayalam original from Disney+Hotstar after Kerala Crime Files which started streaming on the platform on 23 June. Madhuvidhu’s streaming date is expected soon from the makers.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US