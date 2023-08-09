It’s a wrap for Suraj Venjaramoodu’s ‘Madhuvidhu’

August 09, 2023 06:10 pm | Updated 06:10 pm IST

Director Nithin Renji Panicker’s upcoming Disney+Hotstar series, Madhuvidhu, starring Suraj Venjaramoodu, has completed production. The filmmaker took to Instagram to share the update.

The series is produced by the filmmaker under his home banner Nithin Renji Panicker Productions. Madhuvidhu stars an ensemble cast that includes Shwetha Menon, Kalabhavan Shajon, Prashant Alexander, Grace Antony, Kani Kasumi, Niranjana Anoop, Alfie Panjikaran, Ammu Abhirami.

The series will mark the second Malayalam original from Disney+Hotstar after Kerala Crime Files which started streaming on the platform on 23 June. Madhuvidhu’s streaming date is expected soon from the makers.

