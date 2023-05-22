ADVERTISEMENT

It’s a wrap for Soori-Anna Ben’s ‘Kottukkaali’

May 22, 2023 01:48 pm | Updated 01:48 pm IST

Directed by PS Vinothraj, the film is produced by actor Sivakarthikeyan

The Hindu Bureau

Photos from the sets of ‘Kottukkaali’ | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

We had previously reported that director PS Vinothraj, whose yet-to-be-released Koozhangal was selected as the Indian entry for the Best International Feature Film at the 94th Academy Awards, is working on a film titled Kottukkaali. Produced by Sivakarthikeyan and starring Soori and Anna Ben in the lead, the film’s production is now wrapped up.

Kottukkaali marks the second film as the lead for Soori who was recently seen as the ‘kathayin naayagan’ in Vetrimaaran’s Viduthalai Part 1. The new film will also mark Malayalam actor Anna Ben’s Tamil debut.

Kottukkaali, which is currently in the post-production stage, is produced by Sivakarthikeyan Productions in association with The Little Wave Productions.

Meanwhile, Soori is awaiting the sequel of Viduthalai. On the other hand, Anna will soon be seen in Ennittu Avasanam and Anchu Centum Celeenayum.

