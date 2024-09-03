It’s a wrap for Sajin Gopu-Anaswara Rajan film

The shooting for Sajin Gopu-Anaswara Rajan film has been completed. The yet-to-be titled Malayalam movie is directed by Sreejith Babu.

Director Jithu Madhavan of Aavesham and Romancham fame has written the film’s script. Jithu will co-produce the movie with actor Fahadh Faasil and Arjun Sethu.

Sreejith has acted in Maheshinte Prathikaaram (2016), Romancham (2023) and Aavesham. He was an assistant director in Rani Padmini (2015), starring Rima Kallingal and Manju Warrier.

Actor Sajin gained immense praise for his performance in Romancham and Aavesham. He will be part of Ponman, directed by Jothish Shankar and also starring Basil Joseph and Kunchacko Boban.Anaswara, last seen in Guruvayoorambala Nadayil, will share screen space with Indrajith Sukumaran in Mr Bachelor.