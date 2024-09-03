GIFT a SubscriptionGift
It's a wrap for Sajin Gopu-Anaswara Rajan film

The yet-to-be titled film is directed by Sreejith Babu, who acted in films such as ‘Aavesham’ and ‘Romancham’

Updated - September 03, 2024 06:09 pm IST

Published - September 03, 2024 05:56 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Anaswara Rajan and Sajin Gopu.

Anaswara Rajan and Sajin Gopu.

The shooting for Sajin Gopu-Anaswara Rajan film has been completed. The yet-to-be titled Malayalam movie is directed by Sreejith Babu.

Anaswara Rajan, Sajin Gopu to star in Sreejith Babu’s film

Director Jithu Madhavan of Aavesham and Romancham fame has written the film’s script. Jithu will co-produce the movie with actor Fahadh Faasil and Arjun Sethu.

Sreejith has acted in Maheshinte Prathikaaram (2016), Romancham (2023) and Aavesham. He was an assistant director in Rani Padmini (2015), starring Rima Kallingal and Manju Warrier.

ALSO READ:Indrajith Sukumaran and Anaswara Rajan to star in ‘Mr & Mrs Bachelor’

Actor Sajin gained immense praise for his performance in Romancham and Aavesham. He will be part of Ponman, directed by Jothish Shankar and also starring Basil Joseph and Kunchacko Boban.Anaswara, last seen in Guruvayoorambala Nadayil, will share screen space with Indrajith Sukumaran in Mr Bachelor.

