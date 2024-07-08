ADVERTISEMENT

It’s a wrap for Ram Charan-Shankar’s ‘Game Changer’

Published - July 08, 2024 12:03 pm IST

‘Game Changer’ also stars Kiara Advani, Anjali, Samuthirakani, SJ Suryah, Srikanth and Sunil

The Hindu Bureau

Kiara Advani, Shankar, Ram Charan, SS Rajamouli, and Dil Raju from the pooja ceremony of ‘RC 15’ that was held in September 2021 | Photo Credit: @SVC_official/Twitter

The makers of Ram Charan-Shankar’s upcoming film Game Changer have confirmed that the film’s shoot has been completed. Announced in February 2021, the film went on floors in October of the same year.

Ram Charan took to Instagram to share photos from the set to announce that the film’s shoot has been completed. In the collage image, the actor can be seen approaching a helicopter in two different attires.

‘Jaragandi’: Ram Charan and Kiara Advani shake a leg in first single from Shankar’s ‘Game Changer’

Sri Venkateswara Creations, the banner bankrolling the film, also shared the same image on X to announce the completion of the film’s shoot.

Ram Charan joins Actors Branch of Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences

Thaman S has composed music for Game Changer which also stars Kiara Advani, Anjali, Samuthirakani, SJ Suryah, Srikanth and Sunil.

With S Thirunavukkarasu in charge of cinematography and Shameer Muhammed handling editing, Game Changer’s storyline is by Karthik Subbaraj and is written by SU Venkatesan, Farhad Samji and Vivek. Raju and Shirish have produced the film. The film is expected to hit theatres this September.

