It’s a wrap for Nelson Venkatesan’s ‘DNA’ starring Atharvaa - Nimisha Sajayan

Updated - July 22, 2024 12:42 pm IST

Published - July 22, 2024 12:21 pm IST

The film also stars Balaji Sakthivel and Ramesh Thilak, and its music is by five composers — Sathyaprakash, Sreekanth Hariharan, Pravin Saivi, Sahi Siva, and Anal Akash

The Hindu Bureau

From the sets of ‘DNA’ | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

We had previously reported that director Nelson Venkatesan of Monster fame is helming a new film titled DNA starring Atharvaa and Nimisha Sajayan in lead roles. It’s now known that the film’s shooting has been wrapped up.

In a statement released by the makers, Nelson said, “The shooting of DNA has been successfully completed, and the producer is pleased with the outcome, just as promised during the narration. Special thanks to Atharvaa Murali for his unwavering support throughout the project. Witnessing his performances in movies during the early days of my career left me in awe, and I always aspired to collaborate with him, without knowing the storyline. I am delighted that it has come to fruition with DNA.”

“Having worked with him, I am confident that DNA will be a significant milestone in his career. All the actors have delivered exceptional performances, making this film truly special for everyone involved. Nimisha Sajayan has portrayed the female lead role with great skill, a role that many would find challenging, but she has excelled with her remarkable talent. The technicians have put in their best efforts to enhance the quality of this movie, and we can’t wait to showcase the film to audiences,” added Nelson.

Jayanthi Ambethkumar is producing the film under the Olympia Movies banner. The film’s cinematography will be by Parthiban while Nelson’s frequent collaborator VJ Sabu Joseph is handling the editing of DNA. The film also stars Balaji Sakthivel and Ramesh Thilak, and its music is by five composers — Sathyaprakash, Sreekanth Hariharan, Pravin Saivi, Sahi Siva, and Anal Akash.

