GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

It’s a wrap for Nelson Venkatesan ‘DNA’ starring Atharvaa - Nimisha Sajayan

The film also stars Balaji Sakthivel and Ramesh Thilak, and its music is by five composers — Sathyaprakash, Sreekanth Hariharan, Pravin Saivi, Sahi Siva, and Anal Akash

Updated - July 22, 2024 12:22 pm IST

Published - July 22, 2024 12:21 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
From the sets of ‘DNA’

From the sets of ‘DNA’ | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

We had previously reported that director Nelson Venkatesan of Monster fame is helming a new film titled DNA starring Atharvaa and Nimisha Sajayan in lead roles. It’s now known that the film’s shooting has been wrapped up.

First look of Atharvaa - Nimisha Sajayan’s ‘DNA’ out

In a statement released by the makers, Nelson said, “The shooting of DNA has been successfully completed, and the producer is pleased with the outcome, just as promised during the narration. Special thanks to Atharvaa Murali for his unwavering support throughout the project. Witnessing his performances in movies during the early days of my career left me in awe, and I always aspired to collaborate with him, without knowing the storyline. I am delighted that it has come to fruition with DNA.”

“Having worked with him, I am confident that DNA will be a significant milestone in his career. All the actors have delivered exceptional performances, making this film truly special for everyone involved. Nimisha Sajayan has portrayed the female lead role with great skill, a role that many would find challenging, but she has excelled with her remarkable talent. The technicians have put in their best efforts to enhance the quality of this movie, and we can’t wait to showcase the film to audiences,” added Nelson.

Atharvaa interview: The definition of love has changed since the days of ‘Idhayam’

Jayanthi Ambethkumar is producing the film under the Olympia Movies banner. The film’s cinematography will be by Parthiban while Nelson’s frequent collaborator VJ Sabu Joseph is handling the editing of DNA. The film also stars Balaji Sakthivel and Ramesh Thilak, and its music is by five composers — Sathyaprakash, Sreekanth Hariharan, Pravin Saivi, Sahi Siva, and Anal Akash.

Related Topics

Tamil cinema / Indian cinema

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.