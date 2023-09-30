It’s a wrap for Nandamuri Balakrishna’s ‘Bhagavanth Kesari’

September 30, 2023 03:32 pm | Updated 03:32 pm IST

Just a few days ago, we reported that Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal had wrapped up the shoot for his debut film Bhagavanth Kesari. It’s now known that the film, starring Nandamuri Balakrishna in the lead and directed by Anil Ravipudi, has completed production.

The film’s director took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to share the news.

Started the memorable shoot journey of #BhagavanthKesari on December 8th,2022 and wrapped it after an intense & joyful 8 Months of shoot 🤗



Grateful to the legend himself #NandamuriBalakrishna garu and my entire team for the humongous support on the sets always 🙏🏻



I'm sure this… pic.twitter.com/wGF6iKPRWc — Anil Ravipudi (@AnilRavipudi) September 28, 2023

Touted to be an action entertainer, Bhagavanth Kesari has Kajal Aggarwal playing the female lead role. This is Balakrishna’s 108th film.

The film also stars Sarathkumar, Sreeleela and Priyanka Jawalkar in key roles. Bhagavanth Kesari is produced by Sahu Garapati and Harish Peddi under the Shine Screens banner. The film’s cinematography is by C Ramprasad while Thaman S is composing the songs. Bhagavanth Kesari is scheduled to release on October 19.