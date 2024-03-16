It’s a wrap for Mrunal Thakur - Vijay Deverakonda’s ‘Family Star’ March 16, 2024 07:03 pm | Updated 07:03 pm IST Directed by Parasuram and with music by Gopi Sunder, the film marks the duo’s reunion with Vijay after ‘Geetha Govindam’ The Hindu Bureau We had previously reported that Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur are teaming up for a film titled Family Star for which the makers recently released the teaser. It’s now known that the film’s production has been completed. ALSO READ It’s official: Vijay Devarakonda’s ‘Family Star’ to clash with Jr NTR’s ‘Devara: Part 1’ Taking to social media, the film’s production house Sri Venkateswara Creations shared the news via a video featuring the lead actors along with its director. ALSO READ ‘Family Star’ teaser: Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur team up for a quirky family drama

Directed by Parasuram and with music by Gopi Sunder, the film marks the duo’s reunion with Vijay afterGeetha Govindam. The film has cinematography by KU Mohanan, editing by Marthand K Venkatesh and art direction by A.S. Prakash.

Family Star is produced by Dil Raju and Sirish. Vasu Varma serves as the creative producer of the film. The film is set to release in theatres on April 5.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.