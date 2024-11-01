It’s a wrap for Mohanlal - Shobana’s ‘L360’, helmed by Tharun Moorthy

We had previously reported that Malayalam superstar Mohanlal’s 360th film will be directed by Tharun Moorthy of Operation Java and Saudi Vellakka fame. The film reunites Mohanlal with actor Shobana after 20 years in what marks their 56th film together.

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s now known that the shooting of the film, tentatively titled L360, has been wrapped up. The film went on floors in April this year. Tharun took to Facebook to share the news and photos from the sets. He captioned them as “99 days of fanboy moments” and added that an announcement regarding the film will be out on November 8.

Written by Tharun and KR Sunil, L360 is produced by Rejaputhra Vishal Media banner. Tharun made his debut in 2021 with the crime thriller Operation Java, starring Lukman, Balu Varghese, Binu Pappu. In 2022, he re-teamed with Lukman and Binu for the drama film, Saudi Vellakka, which also starred Devi Varma and Sujith Shankar in the lead roles. In March, Tharun announced a new film produced by Ashiq Usman and written by Binu.

Meanwhile, Mohanlal, last seen in the ZEE5 anthology series Manorathangal, has Jeethu Joseph-directed Ram, Lucifer sequel Empuraan, Vishnu Manchu’s Kannappa, Nanda Kishore’s Kannada film Vrushabha, Joshiy’s Rambaan, and his much-awaited directorial debut Barroz in the pipeline.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.