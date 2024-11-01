GIFT a SubscriptionGift
It’s a wrap for Mohanlal - Shobana’s ‘L360’, helmed by Tharun Moorthy

The film will have a script written by KR Sunil and the director Tharun himself

Published - November 01, 2024 03:08 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Shobana and Mohanlal from the sets of ‘L360’

Shobana and Mohanlal from the sets of ‘L360’ | Photo Credit: @Mohanlal/X

We had previously reported that Malayalam superstar Mohanlal’s 360th film will be directed by Tharun Moorthy of Operation Java and Saudi Vellakka fame. The film reunites Mohanlal with actor Shobana after 20 years in what marks their 56th film together.

Shobana and Mohanlal, one of Malayalam cinema’s favourite pairs, to reunite in Tharun Moorthy’s ‘L 360’

It’s now known that the shooting of the film, tentatively titled L360, has been wrapped up. The film went on floors in April this year. Tharun took to Facebook to share the news and photos from the sets. He captioned them as “99 days of fanboy moments” and added that an announcement regarding the film will be out on November 8.

Written by Tharun and KR Sunil, L360 is produced by Rejaputhra Vishal Media banner. Tharun made his debut in 2021 with the crime thriller Operation Java, starring Lukman, Balu Varghese, Binu Pappu. In 2022, he re-teamed with Lukman and Binu for the drama film, Saudi Vellakka, which also starred Devi Varma and Sujith Shankar in the lead roles. In March, Tharun announced a new film produced by Ashiq Usman and written by Binu.

‘Empuraan’: Mohanlal’s ‘Lucifer’ sequel, directed by Prithviraj, gets a release date

Meanwhile, Mohanlal, last seen in the ZEE5 anthology series Manorathangal, has Jeethu Joseph-directed Ram, Lucifer sequel Empuraan, Vishnu Manchu’s Kannappa, Nanda Kishore’s Kannada film Vrushabha, Joshiy’s Rambaan, and his much-awaited directorial debut Barroz in the pipeline.

Related Topics

Malayalam cinema / Indian cinema

