It’s a wrap for Mohanlal-Lijo Jose Pellissery’s ‘Malaikottai Valiban’

June 14, 2023 01:15 pm | Updated 01:39 pm IST

Team Malaikottai Valiban, the upcoming Mohanlal-Lijo Jose Pellissery film, has wrapped up production. A video was released by the makers featuring the filmmaker who thanked his team for successfully completing the film’s shoot and a glimpse of Mohanlal from the film.

Malaikottai Valiban is written by PS Rafeeque, who has previously collaborated with Lijo for Amen. The film, which reportedly features Mohanlal as a wrestler from the pre-Independence era, was shot for around 130 days in Rajasthan, Chennai, and Puducherry.

The rest of the cast includes Hareesh Peradi, Manikandan Achari, Danish Sait, Sanjana Chandran and Sonalee Kulkarni. John & Mary Creative, Amen Movie Monastery, Century Films, and Max Lab are bankrolling Malaikottai Valiban which will have cinematography by Madhu Neelakandan, and music by Prashanth Pillai.

Here’s the wrap up video...