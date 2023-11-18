It’s a wrap for Mike Flanagan’s ‘The Life of Chuck’ starring Tom Hiddleston and Mark Hamill

November 18, 2023 03:33 pm | Updated 03:33 pm IST

We had previously reported that Loki star Tom Hiddleston and Star Wars veteran Mark Hamill are teaming up for the feature film adaptation of horror master Stephen King’s The Life of Chuck. Directed by Mike Flanagan, who previously adapted Stephen King’s ‘Doctor Sleep’ into a film of the same name, The Life of Chuck is also based on King’s short story ‘If It Bleeds’.

It’s now known that the shooting of the film has been wrapped up. Flanagan took to X to share the news.

The Life of Chuck is three separate stories linked to tell the biography of Charles Krantz in reverse, beginning with his death from a brain tumour at 39 and ending with his childhood in a supposedly haunted house.

The script, which was adapted prior to the Writers Guild of America (WGA) strike, has been in the works for several months with Hiddleston set to play the title character and Hamill joining for the role of Albie.

According to the production, the genre project will draw tonally from Stand By Me, The Shawshank Redemption and The Green Mile. The film also stars Chiwetel Ejiofor, Karen Gillan and Jacob Tremblay.

