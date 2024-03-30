ADVERTISEMENT

It’s a wrap for Manikandan’s next co-starring Guru Somasundaram and Saanve Megghana

March 30, 2024 01:31 pm | Updated 01:31 pm IST

Helmed by Rajeshwar Kalisamy in his directorial debut, the film is said to be a comedy family entertainer

The Hindu Bureau

Manikandan and the cast and crew of his next film | Photo Credit: @Cinemakaaranoff/X

Fresh from the success of Lover, Manikandan has already completed the shoot of his next project. The makers took to social media to share the news of the completion of the film’s shoot.

ADVERTISEMENT

Manikandan reunites with ‘Good Night’ makers for another film

Helmed by Rajeshwar Kalisamy in his directorial debut, the film is said to be a comedy family entertainer.

‘Thalaivar 171’: Rajinikanth adds bling to the first look of Lokesh Kanagaraj’s next

The currently untitled film also stars Telugu actor Saanve Megghana in her Tamil debut and Guru Somasundaram. Saanve had previously starred in films like Pushpaka Vimanamand the anthology Pitta Kathalu. Guru, on the other hand, had previously worked with Manikandan in Jai Bhim.

Indie musician Vaisagh is composing music for this film which is produced by Cinemakaaran Production. The film’s title and release details are expected to be announced soon.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US