It’s a wrap for Manikandan’s next co-starring Guru Somasundaram and Saanve Megghana

Helmed by Rajeshwar Kalisamy in his directorial debut, the film is said to be a comedy family entertainer

March 30, 2024 01:31 pm | Updated 01:31 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Manikandan and the cast and crew of his next film

Manikandan and the cast and crew of his next film | Photo Credit: @Cinemakaaranoff/X

Fresh from the success of Lover, Manikandan has already completed the shoot of his next project. The makers took to social media to share the news of the completion of the film’s shoot.

Manikandan reunites with 'Good Night' makers for another film

Helmed by Rajeshwar Kalisamy in his directorial debut, the film is said to be a comedy family entertainer.

'Thalaivar 171': Rajinikanth adds bling to the first look of Lokesh Kanagaraj's next

The currently untitled film also stars Telugu actor Saanve Megghana in her Tamil debut and Guru Somasundaram. Saanve had previously starred in films like Pushpaka Vimanamand the anthology Pitta Kathalu. Guru, on the other hand, had previously worked with Manikandan in Jai Bhim.

Indie musician Vaisagh is composing music for this film which is produced by Cinemakaaran Production. The film’s title and release details are expected to be announced soon.

Tamil cinema / Indian cinema

