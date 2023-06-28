ADVERTISEMENT

It’s a wrap for Lakshmy Ramakrishnan’s ‘Are You Ok Baby’, starring Samuthirakani and Mysskin; first look out

June 28, 2023 07:19 pm | Updated 07:19 pm IST

The film also stars Abhirami, Muruga Ashok, Paval Navaneethan, Robo Shankar, Vinodhini and Lakshmy Ramakrishnan

The Hindu Bureau

First look of  ‘Are You Ok Baby’ | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Directors-turned-actors Samuthirakani and Mysskin are teaming up for Lakshmy Ramakrishnan’s new film titled Are You Ok Baby. The makers have now confirmed that the production works for the film have been completed. 

Said to be a mix of genres, the film also stars Abhirami, Muruga Ashok, Paval Navaneethan, Robo Shankar, Vinodhini and Lakshmy Ramakrishnan. The film’s music is by Ilaiyaraaja. 

In a statement, Lakshmy said, “Are You Ok Baby is dedicated to the audiences of my talk show. It is a debate on the social and legal aspects of a crime. The film is extensively shot in Chennai and Kerala. The film’s production works happened amidst many challenges, and since it’s a story that has to be told, we decided to proceed and complete it by battling the odds. It’s such a great privilege to be working with the icons of Tamil cinema, who are illustrious for their unparalleled performances. Besides, to have the Midas-touch of Maestro Isaignani Ilaiyaraaja sir is a gift to the entire film. His musical touch will escalate the entire premise to a greater extent. We have completed the shooting, and the postproduction work is happening in full swing.”

