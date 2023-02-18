ADVERTISEMENT

It’s a wrap for Kunchacko Boban’s ‘Padmini’

February 18, 2023 02:25 pm | Updated 02:25 pm IST

Directed by Senna Hegde, the film is written by ‘Kunjiramayanam’-fame Deepu Pradeep

The Hindu Bureau

Kunchacko Boban | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Actor Kunchacko Boban’s new film Padmini, which went into production in January, has now been completed. Directed by Senna Hegde, the film is written by Kunjiramayanam-fame Deepu Pradeep.

Padmini stars Aparna Balamurali as the female lead who took to Instagram to share the news of the shoot’s completion. Sharing a photo of her alongside Senna, she captioned it, “And that’s a wrap! Absolutely loved working with the best ones. Thank you Chackocha for this beautiful picture!”

Also starring Madonna Sebastian, the film is produced by Prasobh Krishna and Suvin K Varkey under their banner Little Big Films. Sreeraj Raveendran, who shot Senna’s last two films, Thinkalazhcha Nishchayam and 1744 White Alto, is handling the cinematography of Padmini. Meanwhile, Jakes Bejoy is in charge of the music.

