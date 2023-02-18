HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

It’s a wrap for Kunchacko Boban’s ‘Padmini’

Directed by Senna Hegde, the film is written by ‘Kunjiramayanam’-fame Deepu Pradeep

February 18, 2023 02:25 pm | Updated 02:25 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Kunchacko Boban

Kunchacko Boban | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Actor Kunchacko Boban’s new film Padmini, which went into production in January, has now been completed. Directed by Senna Hegde, the film is written by Kunjiramayanam-fame Deepu Pradeep.

Padmini stars Aparna Balamurali as the female lead who took to Instagram to share the news of the shoot’s completion. Sharing a photo of her alongside Senna, she captioned it, “And that’s a wrap! Absolutely loved working with the best ones. Thank you Chackocha for this beautiful picture!”

Also starring Madonna Sebastian, the film is produced by Prasobh Krishna and Suvin K Varkey under their banner Little Big Films. Sreeraj Raveendran, who shot Senna’s last two films, Thinkalazhcha Nishchayam and 1744 White Alto, is handling the cinematography of Padmini. Meanwhile, Jakes Bejoy is in charge of the music.

Related Topics

entertainment (general) / Malayalam cinema

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.