ADVERTISEMENT

It’s a wrap for Keerthy Suresh’s ‘Revolver Rita’

May 01, 2024 01:24 pm | Updated 01:37 pm IST

The film also stars Redin Kingsley, Mime Gopi, Sendrayan and stunt master Super Subbarayan

The Hindu Bureau

Keerthy Suresh with the makers of ‘Revolver Rita’ | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The shoot of actor Keerthy Suresh’s Revolver Rita has been completed. The makers of the film took to social media to share the news along with a video and photos from the last day at the set. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Netflix announces 18 Tamil titles set to stream post-theatrical run in 2023

Keerthy shared the video as an Instagram story and said “Thank you so much to my team. We have something crazy in hand! Can’t wait to make everyone laugh their hearts out!”

Keerthy Suresh and Radhika Apte team up for YRF Entertainment’s revenge thriller series ‘Akka’

Directed by Chandru, the film also stars Redin Kingsley, Mime Gopi, Sendrayan and stunt master Super Subbarayan. The technical team consists of cinematographer Dinesh Krishnan and editor Praveen KL. 

Produced by Sudhan Sundaram and Jagadish Palanisamy under the Passion Studios and The Route banner respectively, the film’s release date is yet to be announced. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US