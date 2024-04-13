It’s a wrap for Bala - Arun Vijay’s ‘Vanangaan’

April 13, 2024 01:14 pm | Updated 01:14 pm IST

The makers of director Bala’s upcoming venture Vanangaan have confirmed that they have completed the film’s shoot. The film’s producer Suresh Kamatchi and its lead actor Arun Vijay took to their respective X profiles to share photos from the last day of the shoot.

While the producer thanked the cast and crew of the film. Arun mentioned working with Bala to be “an honour and privilege” and “a truly priceless experience”.

IT'S A WRAP for #VANANGAAN!! Thank you #Bala Sir, it has been an honour and privilege to have worked with you, a truly priceless experience. Feeling the exhilaration on the completion of an extraordinary character in a project very close to my heart. Thank you to my Producer… pic.twitter.com/f4ikfymbZT — ArunVijay (@arunvijayno1) April 12, 2024

Vanangaan’s cast includes Roshini Prakash, Samuthirakani, Mysskin, Ridha, Chhaya Devi, Bala Sivaji, Shanmugarajan, Yohan Chacko, Kavitha Gopi, Brindha Sarathy, Mai Pa Narayanan, Aruldas and Munish Sivagurunath.

With music by GV Prakash, the film’s cinematography is by RB Gurudev while Sathish Suriya is in charge of editing. The makers are yet to announce the film’s release date.