It’s a wrap for Bala - Arun Vijay’s ‘Vanangaan’

The cast list of ‘Vanangaan’ includes Roshini Prakash, Samuthirakani, Mysskin and Ridha

April 13, 2024 01:14 pm | Updated 01:14 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
From the sets of ‘Vanangaan’

From the sets of ‘Vanangaan’ | Photo Credit: @arunvijayno1/X

The makers of director Bala’s upcoming venture Vanangaan have confirmed that they have completed the film’s shoot. The film’s producer Suresh Kamatchi and its lead actor Arun Vijay took to their respective X profiles to share photos from the last day of the shoot. 

While the producer thanked the cast and crew of the film. Arun mentioned working with Bala to be “an honour and privilege” and “a truly priceless experience”.

Vanangaan’s cast includes Roshini Prakash, Samuthirakani, Mysskin, Ridha, Chhaya Devi, Bala Sivaji, Shanmugarajan, Yohan Chacko, Kavitha Gopi, Brindha Sarathy, Mai Pa Narayanan, Aruldas and Munish Sivagurunath.

With music by GV Prakash, the film’s cinematography is by RB Gurudev while Sathish Suriya is in charge of editing. The makers are yet to announce the film’s release date.

