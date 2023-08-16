ADVERTISEMENT

It’s a wrap for Asif Ali-Aparna Balamurali’s ‘Kishkindha Kaandam’

August 16, 2023 03:47 pm | Updated 03:49 pm IST

The cast of the film also includes Vijayaraghavan, Jagadish, Ashokan, Nishan, Nizhalgal Ravi, Major Ravi, and Kottayam Rames

The Hindu Bureau

Team ‘Kishkindha Kaandam’ | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

We had previously reported that Asif Ali and Aparna Balamurali are teaming up for director Dinjith Ayyathan’s Kishkindha Kaandam. The makers have now announced that the shooting of the film has been completed.

ALSO READ
‘RDX’ trailer: Shane Nigam, Antony Varghese, Neeraj Madhav pack a punch

The director took to Instagram to share the news.

Asif and Aparna have earlier teamed up for Sunday Holiday, Thrissivaperoor Kiipatham, B Tech and Kaapa. Kaka Stories and Joby George’s Goodwill Entertainments have produced Kishkindha Kaandam.

Bahul Ramesh, who is the cinematographer, has also scripted the film. Sushin Shyam has been roped in as the music director while Sooraj ES is the editor. Vijayaraghavan, Jagadish, Ashokan, Nishan, Nizhalgal Ravi, Major Ravi, and Kottayam Ramesh are the other actors in Kishkindha Kaandam.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US