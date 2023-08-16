It’s a wrap for Asif Ali-Aparna Balamurali’s ‘Kishkindha Kaandam’

August 16, 2023 03:47 pm | Updated 03:49 pm IST

We had previously reported that Asif Ali and Aparna Balamurali are teaming up for director Dinjith Ayyathan’s Kishkindha Kaandam. The makers have now announced that the shooting of the film has been completed.

The director took to Instagram to share the news.

Asif and Aparna have earlier teamed up for Sunday Holiday, Thrissivaperoor Kiipatham, B Tech and Kaapa. Kaka Stories and Joby George’s Goodwill Entertainments have produced Kishkindha Kaandam.

Bahul Ramesh, who is the cinematographer, has also scripted the film. Sushin Shyam has been roped in as the music director while Sooraj ES is the editor. Vijayaraghavan, Jagadish, Ashokan, Nishan, Nizhalgal Ravi, Major Ravi, and Kottayam Ramesh are the other actors in Kishkindha Kaandam.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.