ADVERTISEMENT

It’s a wrap for Arjun and Aishwarya Rajesh’s ‘Theeyavar Kulaigal Nadunga’

September 04, 2023 06:41 pm | Updated 06:41 pm IST

Directed by debutant filmmaker Dinesh Lakshmanan, the film also stars Ramkumar Sivaji, GK Reddy, Abhirami, Praveen Raja, Prankster Rahul, and Thangadurai.

The Hindu Bureau

From the sets of ‘Theeyavar Kulaigal Nadunga’ | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Team Theeyavar Kulaigal Nadunga has wrapped up production for the film that stars Arjun and Aishwarya Rajesh in lead roles. The makers shared photos from the last day at the sets and confirmed that the film’s teaser will be out soon.

ALSO READ
Anushka Shetty on ‘Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty’: The simplest of stories can be tough to narrate

Directed by debutant filmmaker Dinesh Lakshmanan and backed by G Arul Kumar under the GS Arts banner, the film also stars Ramkumar Sivaji, GK Reddy, Abhirami, Praveen Raja, Prankster Rahul, and Thangadurai.

With music by Bharath Aaseevagan, the film’s cinematography is by Saravanan Abimanyu while Lawrence Kishore is in charge of editing.

Meanwhile, Aishwarya has films like Mohandas, Malayalam films Pulimada and Ajayante Randam Moshanam in different stages of production. Arjun, on the other hand, will next be seen in a pivotal role in Lokesh Kanagaraj-Vijay’s Leo.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US