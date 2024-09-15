GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Italian actress Franca Bettoia passes away at 88

 Bettoia was best known for portraying Ruth in ‘In The Last Man on Earth’, directed by Ubaldo Ragona and Sidney Salkow

Published - September 15, 2024 11:22 am IST

ANI
Franca Bettoia

Franca Bettoia

Veteran actress Franca Bettoia has passed away at the age of 88. She died in Rome, her family told the Italian news agency Adnkronos, The Hollywood Reporter reported.

Bettoia was married to Italian actor Ugo Tognazzi — he starred in the 1978 movie La Cage aux Folles in the part played by Robin Williams in Mike Nichols' 1996 adaptation The Birdcage — from 1972 until his death from a cerebral hemorrhage in 1990 at age 68. In The Last Man on Earth, directed by Ubaldo Ragona and Sidney Salkow, Bettoia portrays Ruth, a woman who, with the help of Price's Dr. Robert Morgan, is fending off the effects of a plague that has turned humans into vampiric creatures.

James Earl Jones, acclaimed actor and iconic voice of Darth Vader and Mufasa, dies at 93

Born in Rome on May 14, 1936, Bettoia made her film debut in 1955 and had her breakout role as "the other woman" in Pietro Germi's Man of Straw (1958), which premiered at the Cannes Film Festival.She also acted with Alan Ladd in Duel of Champions (1961), co-directed by Terence Young; in Day by Day, Desperately (1961), directed by Alfredo Giannetti; in Will Our Heroes Succeed in Finding Their Friend Who Mysteriously Disappeared in Africa? (1968); and in Don't Touch the White Woman (1974).Her last film was Teste rasate (1993), in which she played the mother of her real-life son, Gianmarco Tognazzi.

She is survived by daughter, Maria Sole Tognazzi, a director.

Published - September 15, 2024 11:22 am IST

Related Topics

World cinema

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.