‘It would be fun to see Daniel Day-Lewis do a comedy’

Sean Anders, director and screenwriter, is perhaps best known for We’re the Millers, where a ragtag foursome form a family of sorts, Horrible Bosses 1 (in which three friends decide to get rid of their bosses) and 2, Daddy’s Home 1 and 2, Mr Popper’s Penguins and Instant Family, which deals with the subject of adoption.

With 15 years in the industry, Sean has worked with comedic actors such as Will Ferrell, Jennifer Aniston, Jason Sudekis, as well as Mark Wahlberg.

Sean spoke to MetroPlus over the phone about family, recognition for comedies and more.

Family seems to be a common theme in many of the films you have written and directed. Is that something that you consciously look to explore or are drawn to?

Oh yes, very much. I come from a pretty interesting family (laughs) and I have a pretty wonderful family of my own now. It is the most important part of my life and it always has been and so it just comes out in the writing.

Was there any particular real-life inspiration for the Horrible Bosses films?

Well, we were writing the sequel to the movie. The premise had already been established about having a horrible boss. When my writing partner, John Morris, and I came in to work on the sequel, we wanted to focus on the idea of the little guy being trounced by the 1%, the big, powerful people (laughs). And how these three guys who didn’t have much power at all, might make some bad choices but ultimately stand up to the more powerful character.

In your opinion, are comedies and comedic actors given the recognition they deserve?

(laughs) Oh no, not at all. I think there is a trade-off with comedy. I think comedy connects better with the average person. Your movies are potentially viewed by a lot more people and appreciated by more people. The downside is that you don’t generally get appreciation from critics or awards. Of course, everyone would love to have appreciation from both sides. But given the choice, I would rather be appreciated by the audience than award shows.

What do you think is the reason for that gap?

Let me put it this way. I think everybody in the industry understands that comedy is difficult. There is that old saying, “Dying is easy, comedy is hard.” I guess it is because comedies are generally not considered terribly important because they don’t always tackle huge, important issues. When people have worked all day, doing the real work of keeping the world moving and they want to come home, unwind and have a laugh, they will got to a theatre and do so. That is where comedy provides something really important. Because dramas and other movies tend to tackle bigger, more important issues, they tend to get more of that critical attention. And maybe rightly so.

Superhero films were not considered award worthy till this year with Joker. Do you think, there will be a shift in how comedies are perceived as well?

No (laughs). I think that this is just the way things work. Joker got recognised because it got into some dark and very interesting territory. Unfortunately, you can’t make a movie like Taxi Driver any more and have it connect with a really large audience the way that movie did. I think Todd Phillips wanted to make his Taxi Driver and I think he knew he had to do it through the medium of superhero movies because that seems to be the only way that a movie can connect to a global audience.

Do you agree then with Martin Scorsese’s statement that Marvel films aren’t cinema?

Well, for some reason, right now we’re in an era where superhero movies are just making tons of box office. So, I think it is great that people like Todd Phillips are taking the superhero character in a new and interesting direction and use that to get other points across. It is not just people in capes solving crimes or defeating galactic bad guys. It is a different world right now. We were just laughing the other day that Kramer vs Kramer (1979) was the number one box office hit of the year in America. It just feels like that could never happen again. It just seems like that is now reserved for Marvel and Star Wars.

There are comedic actors who have done dramatic roles eg. Jim Carrey but is there any dramatic actor you would like to see in an out-and-out comedy?

Oh gosh, yeah (laughs). Daniel Day-Lewis. He is so intensely serious in every film that he does, it would be really fun to see him do a comedy. And I bet he would be hilarious especially if he was playing a guy who was comically serious.

Sean Penn has become an incredibly serious guy. I think he always has been. His Jeff Spicoli (from Fast Times at Ridgemont High) character is still one of my all-time favourite comedic characters anyone has ever played (laughs). I think Meryl Streep is really funny when she does comedy.

