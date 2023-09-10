ADVERTISEMENT

Israeli drama series 'Fauda' renewed for a fifth season

September 10, 2023 02:35 pm | Updated 02:36 pm IST

The fourth season of the show premiered at the 53rd International Film Festival of India in November 2022

PTI

A still from ‘Fauda’ season 4 | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Critically-acclaimed Israeli drama series Fauda has been renewed for a fifth season. Ilan Sigal, CEO of Israeli network Yes, revealed the news earlier this week, according to Israeli newspaper Jerusalem Post as quoted by Variety.

Sigal and show's co-creator, Avi Issacharoff shared the update at Yes' annual 'Bar Series' event. The fourth season of the show, which streams internationally on Netflix, was meant to be its last. It was released earlier this year after its premiere at the 53rd International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in November 2022.

ALSO READ
Actor Arbaaz Khan: ‘Tanaav’ addresses the Kashmir issue realistically and without bias

According to Israeli publication Ynet, Fauda was greenlit for a fifth season following protracted negotiations between the network and the creators. Other details about the new chapter are currently unknown.

Fauda, which premiered in 2015, focuses on the Israel and Palestine conflict. The fourth season sees the story move beyond Israel where Doron (Lior Raz) is in pursuit of a threat that has him crossing continents in his most dangerous mission yet. The show was also remade in India as Tanaav. The Hindi series premiered on SonyLIV last year.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US