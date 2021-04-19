‘Ishq’ and ‘Thank You Brother’ take release dates of ‘Tuck Jagadish’ and ‘Virata Parvam’

With star-led films ‘Tuck Jagadish’ and ‘Virata Parvam’ postponing their releases owing to COVID-19 second wave, ‘Ishq’ and ‘Thank You Brother’ are scheduled to release soon

Tuck Jagadish, directed by Shiva Nirvana and starring Nani and Ritu Varma, was originally slated to release on April 23. Director Venu Udugula’s Virata Parvam starring Rana Daggubati, Sai Pallavi, Nandita Das and Priyamani was expected to arrive in theatres on April 30. Both these Telugu films decided to postpone their theatrical release in the wake of rising COVID-19 cases.

The postponement has opened a theatrical window for two comparatively smaller films. Ishq directed by S S Raju, starring Teja Sajja and Priya Varrier has announced April 23 as its release date. Contrary to the title, the makers assert that it isn't a love story. The trailer unveiled last week shows what starts off as a cutesy love story taking a darker turn.

Thank You Brother, which is now scheduled to release in theatres on April 30, is a thriller starring Anasuya Bharadwaj and Viraj Ashwin, directed by Ramesh Raparthi. The film’s story revolves around a youngster and a pregnant woman stuck in a non-operational elevator. Thank You Brother is presented by the Telugu digital platform Aha.