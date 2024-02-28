ADVERTISEMENT

Ishana Night Shyamalan proves the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree with ‘The Watchers’ teaser trailer

February 28, 2024 05:12 pm | Updated 05:13 pm IST

Produced by M Night Shyamalan, Ashwin Rajan and Nimitt Mankad, the film stars Dakota Fanning alongside Georgina Campbell, Oliver Finnegan and Olwen Fouere

The Hindu Bureau

A still from ‘The Watchers’  | Photo Credit: @WarnerBrosPictures/YouTube

ALSO READ
‘The Watchers’: Dakota Fanning to lead Ishana Night Shyamalan’s directorial debut

We had previously reported that Ishana Night Shyamalan, daughter of filmmaker M Night Shyamalan, is set to direct her first feature film titled The Watchers

The makers of the film have now released the trailer for The Watchers. Based on the gothic horror novel by AH Shine, the film stars Dakota Fanning as the lead.

According to a description from the makers, “The film follows Mina, a 28-year-old artist, who gets stranded in an expansive, untouched forest in western Ireland. When Mina finds shelter, she unknowingly becomes trapped alongside three strangers who are watched and stalked by mysterious creatures each night.”

Produced by M Night Shyamalan, Ashwin Rajan and Nimitt Mankad, the film also stars Georgina Campbell, Oliver Finnegan and Olwen Fouere.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

With cinematography by Eli Arenson and music by Abel Korzeniowski, The Watchers is set to open in theatres internationally beginning June 5 and in North America on June 7.

ALSO READ
‘The Watchers’: Dakota Fanning to lead Ishana Night Shyamalan’s directorial debut

Watch the trailer here:

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US